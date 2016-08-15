版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 05:38 BJT

BRIEF-Avon Products closes senior secured notes offering

Aug 15 Avon Products Inc

* Avon announces closing of senior secured notes offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

