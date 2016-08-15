版本:
BRIEF-Digital Power qtrly earnings per share $0.01

Aug 15 Digital Power Corp

* Digital Power Corp. reports financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Q2 revenue fell 4 percent to $2.064 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

