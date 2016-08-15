BRIEF-Atlatsa Resources qtrly loss per basic share of 4 cents

BRIEF-Implanet FY sales up 18 pct to 7.8 million euros
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)
Aug 15 Atlatsa Resources Corp
* Atlatsa announces financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2016
* Qtrly total tonnes milled decreased 12% quarter-on-quarter to 344,895 tonnes
* Qtrly revenue decreased 21% quarter-on-quarter to $40.7 million
* Qtrly loss per basic share of 4 cents
* Term loan facility agreement entered into with anglo american platinum limited was amended and restated
* Term loan facility agreement amended to allow anglo platinum to advance an additional $17.0 million to co
* Reduction at bokoni mine is made up of a 57.6% decrease in contractors and an 18.6% decrease in own mine employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index ended up 0.6 percent at a record closing level of 7,337.81 points on Friday, supported by broker upgrades to broadcaster ITV as well as gains in housebuilding stocks and buoyancy in pharmaceuticals. * UK REFERENDUM: Prime Minister Theresa May will call on Britons to reject the acrimony of the Brexit referendum in a speech this wee
SEOUL, Jan 16 South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group said on Monday it could not accept the special prosecutors' accusations that its leader, Jay Y. Lee, paid bribes to further his succession or the merger of two affiliates in 2015.