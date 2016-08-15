版本:
BRIEF-Fifth Street Asset Management Q2 adj pro forma EPS $0.20

Aug 15 Fifth Street Asset Management Inc

* Q2 revenue fell 5.1 percent to $23.2 million

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $19.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Fee-earning assets under management of $4.3 billion at quarter end

* Announces second quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

