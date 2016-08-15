版本:
中国
2016年 8月 16日

BRIEF-General Larry Spencer joins Whirlpool board of directors

Aug 15 Whirlpool Corp

* General Larry Spencer joins Whirlpool Corporation board of directors

* General Spencer currently is president of Air Force Association Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

