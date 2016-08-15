BRIEF-Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Q2 loss per share C$0.10

Aug 15 Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corp

* Trez capital senior mortgage investment corporation announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share c$0.10

* Over next 90 days,anticipates getting about $7.6 million in refinancing of existing mortgages by private funds

* Since shareholders approved wind-up plan, co has got repayment of about $10.2 million principal amount of mortgages