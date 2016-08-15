版本:
BRIEF-Elephant Talk announces refinancing and commercial update

Aug 15 Elephant Talk Communications Corp

* Elephant Talk announces refinancing and commercial update

* Reached agreement in principle with its senior secured lender to increase and restructure its existing $6 million loan

* Under terms of proposed second amendment, senior secured lender will increase loan facility by $1.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

