BRIEF-Goldgroup says qtrly production 4,270 gold ounces vs 1,913 gold ounces for Cerro Prieto

Aug 15 Goldgroup Mining Inc

* Goldgroup announces cerro prieto production results for the second quarter 2016

* Qtrly production was 4,270 gold ounces versus 1,913 gold ounces for cerro prieto

* On target for our annual production guidance for 2016 of 15,000 ounces and our all-in sustaining cash cost guidance of $900 per ounce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

