2016年 8月 16日

BRIEF-Golub Capital BDC prices public offering of 1,750,000 shares of common stock

Aug 15 Golub Capital Bdc Inc

* Golub capital bdc, inc. Prices public offering of 1,750,000 shares of common stock

* Priced offering of 1.7 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $18.35 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

