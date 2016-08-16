版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 09:14 BJT

BRIEF-Willis Lease Finance Q2 earnings per share $0.49

Aug 15 Willis Lease Finance Corp

* Q2 earnings per share $0.49

* Willis lease finance reports second quarter pretax profit of $5.8 million

* Q2 revenue rose 13.3 percent to $49.6 million

* Tangible book value per share increased 6% to $29.32 at june 30, 2016, compared to $27.72 at december 31, 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐