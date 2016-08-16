版本:
BRIEF-Comstock Holding Companies qtrly loss per share $0.60

Aug 15 Comstock Holding Companies Inc

* Comstock holding companies reports second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.60

* Qtrly total revenue $9.98 million versus $12.6 million

* Backlog at june 30, 2016 of 50 units valued at $21.5 million, compared to 43 units valued at $22.3 million last year

