版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 09:32 BJT

BRIEF-Posera Q2 revenue rose 1.1 percent to C$4.338 million

Aug 15 Posera Ltd :

* Posera announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue rose 1.1 percent to C$4.338 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐