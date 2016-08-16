BRIEF-Home Depot Q2 EPS $1.97

Aug 16 Home Depot Inc :

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 sales up about 6.3 percent

* The home depot announces second quarter results

* Q2 sales $26.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $26.49 billion

* Sees FY earnings per share $6.31

* Qtrly comp sales for U.S. Stores were positive 5.4 percent

* Reaffirmed its fiscal 2016 sales guidance

* Expects FY diluted earnings per share to grow approximately 15.6 percent from fiscal 2015 to $6.31

* Comparable store sales for q2 of fiscal 2016 were positive 4.7 percent

* Sees 2016 comp sales to be up approximately 4.9 percent

* FY earnings per share view $6.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: