BRIEF-Home Depot Q2 EPS $1.97

Nikkei slips as Trump trade fades, steelmakers lead losses
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
Aug 16 Home Depot Inc :
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 sales up about 6.3 percent
* The home depot announces second quarter results
* Q2 sales $26.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $26.49 billion
* Sees FY earnings per share $6.31
* Qtrly comp sales for U.S. Stores were positive 5.4 percent
* Reaffirmed its fiscal 2016 sales guidance
* Expects FY diluted earnings per share to grow approximately 15.6 percent from fiscal 2015 to $6.31
* Comparable store sales for q2 of fiscal 2016 were positive 4.7 percent
* Sees 2016 comp sales to be up approximately 4.9 percent
* FY earnings per share view $6.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
