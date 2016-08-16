版本:
BRIEF-Interpace Diagnostics qtrly loss per share $0.13

Aug 16 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc

* Q2 revenue rose 60 percent to $3.6 million

* Interpace diagnostics reports record revenue and cash collections for the 2016 second quarter

* Qtrly loss per share $0.13

* Qtrly loss per share $0.19 from continuing opns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

