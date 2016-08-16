版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二

BRIEF-USA Technologies' SVP of sales and marketing named to inaugural 2016 women of IoT in marketing list

Aug 16 Usa Technologies Inc

* USA Technologies' SVP of sales and marketing named to inaugural 2016 women of IoT in marketing list Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

