BRIEF-USA Technologies' SVP of sales and marketing named to inaugural 2016 women of IoT in marketing list

Nikkei slips as Trump trade fades, steelmakers lead losses
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
Aug 16 Usa Technologies Inc
* USA Technologies' SVP of sales and marketing named to inaugural 2016 women of IoT in marketing list Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
Jan 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.