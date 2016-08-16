BRIEF-Rand Logistics quarterly loss per share $0.16

Nikkei slips as Trump trade fades, steelmakers lead losses
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
Aug 16 Rand Logistics Inc
* Quarterly loss per share $0.16
* Reaffirming expectation to sail at least 3,405 days this fiscal year
* Quarterly total revenue $33.82 million versus $44.83 million
* Quarterly freight and other related revenue generated from company-operated vessels decreased $5.9 million, or 15.0 percent to $33.1 million
* Says increasing annual cost savings targets by $1 million, to $3 million to $5 million of savings, which they hope to realize over next 12 months
* Expect to reintroduce one of two laid up bulk carriers in next 30 days for remainder of sailing season
* Quarterly marine freight and vessel margin per day increased 7.7 percent and 14.1 percent
* Pursuing waivers, amendments to address defaults pending which co is unable to finalize balance sheet for quarter ended June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
