版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 19:32 BJT

BRIEF-Neurometrix- in talks for partnerships for quell wearable pain relief technology

Aug 16 Neurometrix Inc

* Neurometrix commentary on strategic and business partnerships for quell wearable pain relief technology

* Says is currently engaged in discussions around several types of partnerships including an e-commerce collaboration in US market

* Also currently engaged in discussions around several types of partnerships for licensing, distribution rights to European, Asian markets, research and development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

