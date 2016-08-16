版本:
BRIEF-Pavmed reports Q2 results; provides update on carpX device

Aug 16 PAVmed Inc

* PAVmed Inc announces second quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Now initiated final design phase for commercial carpX device

* To initiate formal verification, validation testing for commercial carpX device by end of year & submit 510(K) application to FDA in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

