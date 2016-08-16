BRIEF-Cardiovascular Systems names Scott Ward as CEO

Nikkei slips as Trump trade fades, steelmakers lead losses
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
Aug 16 Cardiovascular Systems Inc :
* Cardiovascular Systems names Scott Ward as CEO
* Cardiovascular Systems Inc says Scott R. Ward, company's new chairman and chief executive officer, effective immediately
* Scott Ward has been serving as chairman since November 2014 and interim president and CEO since November 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
Jan 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.