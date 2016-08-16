版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 19:20 BJT

BRIEF-Cardiovascular Systems names Scott Ward as CEO

Aug 16 Cardiovascular Systems Inc :

* Cardiovascular Systems names Scott Ward as CEO

* Cardiovascular Systems Inc says Scott R. Ward, company's new chairman and chief executive officer, effective immediately

* Scott Ward has been serving as chairman since November 2014 and interim president and CEO since November 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐