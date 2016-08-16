版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 19:23 BJT

BRIEF-Unique Fabricating Q2 adjusted EPS $0.14

Aug 16 Unique Fabricating Inc :

* Unique fabricating, inc. Reports 17.9% revenue increase for second quarter of 2016

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.88 to $0.91

* Q2 earnings per share $0.06

* Q2 revenue rose 17.9 percent to $42 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $169 million to $172 million

* Says revenue of $42.0 million in q2 versus $35.7 million in q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐