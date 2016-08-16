版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 19:26 BJT

BRIEF-Casi's phase 2 trial of ENMD-2076 meets stage 1 endpoint

Aug 16 Casi Pharmaceuticals :

* 2076 in fibrolamellar carcinoma

* Phase 2 trial of enmd-2076 in fibrolamellar carcinoma (flc) has met its stage 1 endpoint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐