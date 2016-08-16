版本:
BRIEF-China Lodging Group Q2 adjusted EPS RMB 1.17

Aug 16 China Lodging Group Ltd :

* China Lodging Group, limited reports second quarter of 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share rmb 1.17 excluding items

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 12 to 15 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view rmb 2.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue rmb 1.657 billion versus i/b/e/s view rmb 1.65 billion

* Q2 earnings per share rmb 1.11

* Sees q3 2016 revenue up 10 to 12.5 percent

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per ads $0.70

* Qtrly net revenues $249.3 million

* Qtrly earnings per ads $0.67 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

