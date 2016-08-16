BRIEF-China Lodging Group Q2 adjusted EPS RMB 1.17

Nikkei slips as Trump trade fades, steelmakers lead losses
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
Aug 16 China Lodging Group Ltd :
* China Lodging Group, limited reports second quarter of 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share rmb 1.17 excluding items
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 12 to 15 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view rmb 2.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue rmb 1.657 billion versus i/b/e/s view rmb 1.65 billion
* Q2 earnings per share rmb 1.11
* Sees q3 2016 revenue up 10 to 12.5 percent
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per ads $0.70
* Qtrly net revenues $249.3 million
* Qtrly earnings per ads $0.67 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
