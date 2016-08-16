版本:
BRIEF-Agios Pharmaceuticals appoints Andrew Hirsch as chief financial officer

Aug 16 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Appoints Andrew Hirsch as chief financial officer

* Glenn Goddard, senior vice president of finance, will be leaving company at end of September to pursue other opportunities

* Andrew Hirsch most recently served as president and chief executive officer of Bind Therapeutics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

