BRIEF-Xtant Medical expands AR credit facility with Silicon Valley

Nikkei slips as Trump trade fades, steelmakers lead losses
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
Aug 16 Xtant Medical Holdings Inc
* Expands AR credit facility with Silicon Valley Bank
* Expansion makes total credit facility available to $11 million
* Expansion of accounts receivable revolver credit facility with Silicon Valley Bank to provide additional $5 million in funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
Jan 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.