公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 19:48 BJT

BRIEF-Xtant Medical expands AR credit facility with Silicon Valley

Aug 16 Xtant Medical Holdings Inc

* Expands AR credit facility with Silicon Valley Bank

* Expansion makes total credit facility available to $11 million

* Expansion of accounts receivable revolver credit facility with Silicon Valley Bank to provide additional $5 million in funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

