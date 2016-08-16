版本:
BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals Q2 loss per share $0.13

Aug 16 Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Q2 loss per share $0.13

* Immune Pharmaceuticals provides business and research and development update and announces second quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

