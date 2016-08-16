BRIEF-Actions Semiconductor posts Q2 loss of $0.179 per ADS

Nikkei slips as Trump trade fades, steelmakers lead losses
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
Aug 16 Actions Semiconductor Co Ltd:
* Actions Semiconductor reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share per ADS $0.179
* Q2 revenue $13.9 million versus $13.7 million
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $14.5 million to $15.5 million
* Will continue managing expenses, and anticipates research and development expenses in 2016 to be below 2015 levels
* Q2 hurt by write-downs of slower moving inventory & intangible assets; and non-cash exp related to devaluation of Chinese renminbi versus us$
* Expects revenue for second half of year to be slightly higher than first half of 2016
* Says "revenue for quarter came in at midrange of our expectations" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
Jan 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.