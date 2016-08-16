BRIEF-Actions Semiconductor posts Q2 loss of $0.179 per ADS

Aug 16 Actions Semiconductor Co Ltd:

* Actions Semiconductor reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share per ADS $0.179

* Q2 revenue $13.9 million versus $13.7 million

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $14.5 million to $15.5 million

* Will continue managing expenses, and anticipates research and development expenses in 2016 to be below 2015 levels

* Q2 hurt by write-downs of slower moving inventory & intangible assets; and non-cash exp related to devaluation of Chinese renminbi versus us$

* Expects revenue for second half of year to be slightly higher than first half of 2016

* Says "revenue for quarter came in at midrange of our expectations"