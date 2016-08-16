版本:
BRIEF-Chinanet Online Holdings Q2 loss per share $0.04

Aug 16 Chinanet Online Holdings Inc :

* Chinanet Online Holdings reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $8.4 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.04

* Chinanet Online Holdings Inc qtrly internet advertising and data service gross margin improved to 43%, compared to 33% in same period a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

