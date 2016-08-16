版本:
BRIEF-Renren quarterly loss per ADS $0.14

Aug 16 Renren Inc

* Quarterly loss per ADS $0.14

* Q2 revenue rose 38.5 percent to $14.4 million

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $17.5 million to $19.5 million

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue up 98.4 to 121.1 percent

* Says company will not host a conference call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

