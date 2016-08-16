版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 20:05 BJT

BRIEF-Wolverine announces authorization of $300 mln share repurchase program

Aug 16 Wolverine World Wide Inc

* Announces authorization of $300 million share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

