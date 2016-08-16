版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 20:08 BJT

BRIEF-Bovie receives U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for its Plazxact ablator

Aug 16 Bovie Medical Corp :

* Bovie medical receives FDA 510(k) clearance for its 'plazxact(tm)' ablator

* Expect to launch additional growth products in 2017 and beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐