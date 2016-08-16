版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二

BRIEF-GAMCO investors announces private placement of $110 mln convertible note

Aug 16 GAMCO Investors Inc :

* Gamco Investors Inc announces private placement of $110 million convertible note

* Says has agreed to purchase a $110 million five year convertible note in a private placement transaction

* Says note has a coupon of 4.5%, is convertible into GBL class a common stock at $55 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

