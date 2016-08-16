版本:
BRIEF-Long Island Iced Tea Q2 loss per share $0.42

Aug 16 Long Island Iced Tea Corp :

* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Announces 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 sales $1.604 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

