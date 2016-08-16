版本:
BRIEF-Delcath posts Q2 loss of $4.41/share

Aug 16 Delcath Systems Inc:

* Delcath announces second quarter financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $4.41

* Q2 revenue $500,000

* Delcath believes it has sufficient capital to fund its operating activities through end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

