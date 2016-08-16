版本:
BRIEF-Virtualarmor reports Q2 loss per share $0.01

Aug 16 Virtualarmor International Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.01

* Virtualarmor reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue rose 63 percent to $3.169 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

