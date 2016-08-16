版本:
BRIEF-Catasys Q2 loss per share $0.09

Aug 16 Catasys Inc

* Catasys reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.09

* Revenue was $1.2 million for q2 of 2016, an increase of 159% compared to $472,000 during same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

