版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 20:12 BJT

BRIEF-Interleukin Genetics posts Q2 loss of $0.01/share

Aug 16 Interleukin Genetics Inc:

* Interleukin Genetics reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $590,000 versus $376,000

* Q2 loss per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐