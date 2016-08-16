版本:
BRIEF-Pacific Mercantile's Maxwell Sinclair elected to its board

Aug 16 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp :

* Pacific mercantile bank's maxwell sinclair elected to board of directors of the wiley center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

