BRIEF-Rockwell Medical enters into license agreement with ARAM Medical

Aug 16 Rockwell Medical Inc:

* Rockwell Medical enters into exclusive license agreement with ARAM Medical to commercialize Triferic in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Middle East territories

* ARAM will also assume responsibility for all clinical and regulatory expenses for territories

* Rockwell retains manufacturing responsibilities for both Triferic and Calcitriol

* Commercial product availability expected within about 12 months in Saudi Arabia and 12 to 18 months in Egypt and all other territories

* ARAM medical will become exclusive distributor for Triferic and Calcitriol in 13 countries

* ARAM will pay to Rockwell upfront licensing fees, a "high double-digit royalty on product sales"