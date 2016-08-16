BRIEF-Rockwell Medical enters into license agreement with ARAM Medical

Nikkei slips as Trump trade fades, steelmakers lead losses
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
Aug 16 Rockwell Medical Inc:
* Rockwell Medical enters into exclusive license agreement with ARAM Medical to commercialize Triferic in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Middle East territories
* ARAM will also assume responsibility for all clinical and regulatory expenses for territories
* Rockwell retains manufacturing responsibilities for both Triferic and Calcitriol
* Commercial product availability expected within about 12 months in Saudi Arabia and 12 to 18 months in Egypt and all other territories
* ARAM medical will become exclusive distributor for Triferic and Calcitriol in 13 countries
* ARAM will pay to Rockwell upfront licensing fees, a "high double-digit royalty on product sales" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
Jan 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.