BRIEF-Northland Power gives update on global adjustment litigation

Aug 16 Northland Power Inc

* Northland power provides update on global adjustment litigation

* Ontario electricity financial corporation has brought a motion to ontario court of appeal regarding retroactive payments

* Northland power inc says "intends to oppose motion"

* Motion seeks to set aside or vary order of that court, dismissing oefc's motion for a stay of portion of superior court's global adjustment decision

* Expects to include retroactive payments in income when received.