2016年 8月 16日

BRIEF-Tofutti Q2 earnings per share $0.04

Aug 16 Tofutti Brands Inc :

* Tofutti announces second quarter and six month results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.04

* Qtrly net sales for thirteen weeks ended July 2, 2016 of $3.6 million, a decrease 2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

