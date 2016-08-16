版本:
BRIEF-GWG Holdings Q2 earnings per share $0.32

Aug 16 GWG Holdings Inc :

* GWG Holdings reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.07

* Q2 revenue rose 250 percent to $20.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

