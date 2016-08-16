版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 21:16 BJT

BRIEF-Perk.com says buys out of earn-out obligations with Orion Foundry

Aug 16 Perk.com Inc

* Perk Inc announces buyout of earn-out obligations under asset purchase agreement with Orion Foundry (Canada) Inc

* Co has bought out remaining EBITDA based earn-out obligations owing by Perk.com Canada Inc to Orion Foundry

* Under terms of purchase and sale agreement, Perk Canada was required to pay Orion percent of EBITDA generated from purchased assets until april 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐