版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 21:18 BJT

BRIEF-Midland begins exploration program on James Bay gold project

Aug 16 Midland Exploration Inc:

* Midland commences an exploration program on its James Bay gold project near Goldcorp's Eleonore deposit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐