BRIEF-First Choice Healthcare Q2 revenue rises 77 pct to $7.653 mln

Aug 16 First Choice Healthcare Solutions Inc :

* First Choice Healthcare Solutions reports continued profitability and revenue growth in second quarter 2016

* Q2 revenue rose 77 percent to $7.653 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

