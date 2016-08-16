BRIEF-Cintas Corp to acquire G&K Services for about $2.2 bln

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 16
Aug 16 Cintas Corp :
* Cintas corporation to acquire G&K Services
* Cintas will acquire all outstanding shares of G&K services for $97.50 per share in cash
* Total enterprise value of approximately $2.2 billion, including acquired net debt
* Synergies are projected to be realized in their entirety in fourth full year after closing
* Expects to finance transaction through combination of existing cash, assumption of existing g&k services debt, and new debt
* Deal for $97.50 per share
* Transaction is expected to be accretive to cintas' earnings per share in its second full year after closing
* Cintas Corp says Cintas anticipates realizing annual synergies in range of $130 million to $140 million
* Upon completion of merger, G&K Services will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Cintas
* Upon completion of merger, G&K Services expected to initially operate under its existing brand name Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.