BRIEF-Unisys says Inder Singh to succeed Janet Haugen as CFO

Aug 16 Unisys Corp :

* Chief Financial Officer Janet Haugen to retire; company names Inder Singh to succeed Haugen as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

