版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 20:41 BJT

BRIEF-Fiera Capital says Julie Lalonde to head retail markets and strategic investment partnerships

Aug 16 Fiera Capital Corp :

* Fiera Capital appoints Julie Lalonde as head of retail markets and strategic investment partnerships Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐