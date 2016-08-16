版本:
BRIEF-Pg&E prices public offering of common stock

Aug 16 Pg&E Corp :

* Pg&E corporation announces pricing of public offering of common stock

* Says public offering of 4.90 million common shares priced at $63.25per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

