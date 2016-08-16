版本:
BRIEF-Janssen Pharmaceutical Co says Esketamine receives breakthrough therapy designation from U.S. FDA

Aug 16 Janssen Pharmaceutical Co:

* Esketamine receives breakthrough therapy designation from U.S. Food and drug administration for major depressive disorder with imminent risk for suicide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

