BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings expands share repurchase program by $300 mln

Aug 16 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc

* Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. expands share repurchase program by $300 million

* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc says new repurchase authorization replaces previously approved $200 million share repurchase program

* Intends to increase its line of credit facility to $500 million by Q4 of 2016

* Company intends to fund share repurchase program with a combination of cash and debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: