BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings expands share repurchase program by $300 mln

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 16 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc
* Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. expands share repurchase program by $300 million
* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc says new repurchase authorization replaces previously approved $200 million share repurchase program
* Intends to increase its line of credit facility to $500 million by Q4 of 2016
* Company intends to fund share repurchase program with a combination of cash and debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.